Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted its annual fall chess tournament on Oct. 22 at Thomas Stone High School. After COVID-19 precautions kept spectators from observing recent tournaments in person, parents, families, and friends were again allowed to observe play live.

The fall tournament was open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students play peers at their or near their grade level. In between official games, students could practice with pick-up games in the Skittles — or practice — area. William Posey III, left, a junior at La Plata High School, plays Emmalynn White, a senior at North Point High School during the fall chess tournament held at Thomas Stone High School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Carter Baker, a first grader at Dr. James Craik Elementary School, left, plays second grader Bentley Thompson of Mary B. Neal Elementary School. Both placed first in their respective grades in the tournament. Credit: Charles County Public Schools J.C. Parks Elementary School fifth graders Zouhoor Ziden, left, and Elijah Underwood, square off against each other during the fall chess tournament. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Jayden Johnson McClain, left, a sophomore at Henry E. Lackey High School, and A.J. Cruz, a sophomore at Westlake High School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Rowan Szklany, right, a sixth grader at Matthew Henson Middle School, waits for his opponent to return to the board. Hrishi Soni, a sixth grader at Milton M. Somers Middle School is on the left. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

William Posey, a junior at La Plata High School, likes that chess can be as stressful or relaxed as the player makes it out to be. “I like the strategy that goes into it,” he said. “You can play as seriously or just for fun.”

Ninety-two students competed in four rounds of grade-level division play, and one champion was named per grade level. The champions received a trophy, and all other participants received medals. Felix Cummings served as the tournament director.

The following students earned the champion award for their respective grade-level divisions.