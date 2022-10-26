LANCASTER, Pa. – First-year Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) earned her first career Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week award for the week ending October 23, as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Ziegler picked up Offensive Player of the Week honors after leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team to a 2-0 week. The 5-9 forward tallied three goals, including a game-winner, to help the Seahawks to road wins over Neumann University (Oct. 19) and Virginia Wesleyan University (Oct. 23) Brenna Ziegler ’26 named Atlantic East Offensive Player of the Week (10.24.22) Credit: Bill Wood

She started the week with her second multiple-goal game of the season, notching two goals, including the game-winner, in a mid-week 5-0 road win over Neumann. Ziegler scored the third goal in a 5-0 shutout of Virginia Wesleyan.

Ziegler is tied for fourth in the Atlantic East with two game-winning goals. She also ranks fifth with ten goals and sixth with 22 points. Additionally, Ziegler ranks third with 54 shots and 4.50 shots per game and fourth with 32 shots on goal and 2.67 shots per game

St. Mary’s College (11-3, 5-0 AEC) will be back in action Wednesday, October 26, when the Seahawks welcome Immaculata University to the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for the regular-season finale at 5:00 p.m

