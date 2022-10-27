Emma is an 8-year-old, 35-pound, tri-color beagle ISO her forever home. Emma is a pretty laid-back girl that loves tasty treats, soft beds, and cuddles with her humans.

She also enjoys the company of other dogs. Emma would like a canine companion and a fenced yard for exploring adventures.

Visit this link to see and read the most up-to-date information about Emma, http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=70108.

Emma’s vetting is complete, and she is patiently waiting for her forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Emma or another beagle, send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

Visit this link to see and read about all of our beagles looking for forever homes, http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.asp.