Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is holding a virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 7, to discuss the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The town hall allows parents, students, and community members to provide feedback on a draft plan created by a board working as an independent unit of the state government.

Made up of members appointed by the governor, the Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB) was tapped to develop a comprehensive implementation plan for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The AIB’s draft comprehensive plan will be sent to Maryland school boards this month outlining what Boards of Education — called Local Education Agencies (LEA) by the AIB — need to include in county-based Blueprint plans.

The AIB held public sessions throughout the past summer to gather information about crafting its draft comprehensive plan. CCPS is continuing the practice with the Nov. 7 town hall. The upcoming town hall will showcase the AIB’s draft comprehensive plan to solicit comments about what it includes. Participants are encouraged to review the CCPS Blueprint website at https://www.ccboe.com/quick-links/blue-print-for-marylands-future before the meeting.

The Nov. 7 Zoom meeting will give a brief overview of the AIB’s comprehensive draft plan with time allotted for questions. CCPS staff is accepting advance questions about the draft comprehensive plan to be answered during the town hall. To submit a question, click here. For the form in Spanish, click here . During the Nov. 7 meeting, an interpreter will be available to provide translation for Spanish speakers.

The meeting will be held on the Zoom platform and is open to any CCPS parent, staff, or community member. Anyone joining the meeting will need an active Zoom account to participate. The meeting details are below.

Link to join — https://ccboe.zoom.us/j/86973085644?pwd=Nkc1bko0MDd3dnl3Ym15dnpBaVJ1UT09

Passcode — 214100

Webinar ID — 869 7308 5644

Following the Nov. 7 meeting, frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the Blueprint and plans will be added to the CCPS Blueprint for Maryland’s Future website. (The page is in the process of being translated in Spanish.)

The AIB is set to hold a virtual public meeting on Nov. 10 and is planning to adopt the final Blueprint Comprehensive Plan on Dec. 1. Each Maryland school system must submit its own implementation plan to the AIB for approval. The AIB could withhold funding to any agency without an approved implementation plan.