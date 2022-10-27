LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference selected junior Ann a Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) as the Atlantic East Women’s Swimmer of the Week for October 23, as announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon. This is Kidd’s fourth career weekly conference honor. Anna Kidd ’24 named Atlantic East Women’s Swimmer of the Week (10.25.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Kidd collected two individual wins in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team to a 118-66 non-conference victory over Sweet Briar College this past Saturday (Oct. 22).

The 5-10 captain touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley in 2:16.87 before leading a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 breaststroke. Kidd won the 100 breaststroke event in 1:10.90.

St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Friday, October 28, when the Seahawks (3-0) welcome Randolph-Macon College for a non-conference dual meet at the Aquatics Center at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center at 5:00 p.m.

