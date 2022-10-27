Marcus Anthony Swann, 19, of Newburg Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles.

Upon arrival, the officers found numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into, but the subject had fled in an unknown direction before the officers’ arrival. On October 21 at approximately 5 a.m., officers returned to the dealership when an alarm company called and advised the suspect had returned and was again breaking into vehicles.

When officers arrived, they checked the parking lot on foot and located the suspect inside a customer’s vehicle in the rear parking lot. They took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect provided a false name.

However, officers recognized and identified him as Marcus Anthony Swann, 19, of Newburg. Swann had an outstanding arrest warrant for burglary and theft and was placed under arrest and charged with rogue and vagabond, burglary, theft, and providing a false name.

On October 24, Swann was served an indictment while at the Charles County Detention Center, charging him with burglary and theft from an unrelated incident. On October 25, a judge ordered Swann to be released from the detention center on the condition he obtains electronic monitoring.

Officer C. Bottorf investigated.