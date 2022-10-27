UPDATE 10/27/2022: On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Michael Anthony Dodson, Sr., 60 of Waldorf, who had been shot. Dodson was pronounced deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to investigate.

As a result of the investigation, Mehki Joseph Smith, 23 of Waldorf, was developed as a suspect. On October 26, Smith was taken into custody and charged with murder. On October 27, a judge ordered Smith to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Mehki Joseph Smith, 23 of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Weaver at 301-609-6571 or WeaverE@ccso.us. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. This investigation is ongoing.

