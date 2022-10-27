LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference selected sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) as the Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer of the Week as announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon. Luke Schwenk ’25 named Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer of the Week (10.25.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Schwenk claimed two individual wins and was the lead-off on the winning 200 medley relay as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team posted a 125-56 non-conference victory over Hampden-Sydney College this past Saturday (Oct. 22).

After leading off the winning the 200 medley relay, Schwenk captured the 50 freestyle in 21.40. He then placed first in the 100 butterfly in 52.67.

St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Friday, October 28, when the Seahawks (3-0) welcome Randolph-Macon College for a non-conference dual meet at the Aquatics Center at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center at 5:00 p.m.

