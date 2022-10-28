(Baltimore) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) today approved the qualifications of 10 businesses seeking mobile sports wagering licenses and one business seeking a Class B facility license. The next step for these 11 entities is expected to come in November when the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) meets to consider their applications for license awards.

Under Maryland’s sports wagering law, the MLGCC conducts background investigations to determine whether an entity has demonstrated the honesty, integrity, good character, and financial stability to be qualified for a sports wagering license. SWARC evaluates applicants’ suitability and determines whether awarding a license to an applicant is in the public interest. SWARC will evaluate the business and marketing plans and ownership structures of the business entities seeking to hold sports wagering licenses. As part of its review, SWARC considers the industry experience of the sportsbook operators that these entities plan to partner with. Still, it does not evaluate or award licenses to the operators.

As businesses await SWARC’s license awards, they are working with Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff to fulfill operational requirements. After being awarded a license by SWARC, each business must conduct a controlled demonstration, ensuring that its systems and internal control procedures are functioning correctly. Once a business has completed these steps, Maryland Lottery and Gaming is authorized to issue a license allowing the business to begin operations. The initial start date for mobile wagering will be announced after SWARC has awarded licenses.

“We’re pleased that we advanced the process today, but of course, the work continues,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “We’re also very happy to see such a varied group of businesses becomes part of this emerging market in Maryland.”

MLGCC found the following business entities qualified for mobile sports wagering. These entities will go before SWARC for mobile license awards:

Business Entities / DBA Names

Arundel Amusements, Inc., / Bingo World

BetMGM Maryland Sports, LLC, / BetMGM

Crown MD Gaming / Draft Kings

CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity, LLC / Caesars

Greenmount Station

Live! Casino and Hotel

Long Shot’s, LLC

Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC

Penn Maryland OSB, LLC / Hollywood Casino

Riverboat on the Potomac

MLGCC also found the following sportsbook operators qualified for mobile sports wagering operator licenses. These entities do not go before SWARC for license awards:

Sportsbook Operators

American Wagering

Barstool

Betfred

BetMGM

Bet Rivers/Rush Street

Draft Kings

Fanatics

FanDuel/Bet Fair

Parx Interactive

PointsBet

In addition, Long Shot’s Hagerstown was found to qualify for a Class B sportsbook facility in Hagerstown. The owners of Long Shot’s Hagerstown also run Long Shot’s in Frederick, an off-track betting venue, one of the 17 entities designated in the sports wagering law to operate retail sportsbooks. Long Shot’s Frederick is completing operational requirements and is preparing to open.

“There is still a flurry of activity ahead of us over the next couple of weeks, but we’re going to see the first mobile wagers placed in Maryland soon,” Martin said. “We know sports fans have eagerly awaited that opportunity, and we’re almost there.”