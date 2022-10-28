ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team wrapped up their regular-season schedule Wednesday evening (Oct. 26) with their sixth shutout victory of the season. Four different Seahawks found the back of the cage as St. Mary’s College (12-3, 6-0 AEC) posted a 7-0 Atlantic East Conference win over Immaculata University (6-9, 3-3 AEC), extending its win streak to seven.

With the conference and overall regular season complete, the Seahawks turn their sights to the 2022 Atlantic East Conference Championship Tournament, which begins Saturday, October 29, with quarterfinal action followed by the semifinals on Wednesday, November 2, and the championship game on Saturday, November 5.

St. Mary’s finished league action undefeated for the second consecutive year to again claim the top seed in the conference tournament and a bye in the quarterfinals. The Seahawks will host one of the semifinals on November 2, taking on the lowest remaining seed after the quarterfinals. Game time has not been determined yet.

How It Happened

St. Mary’s put up two goals in the first and second periods before scoring three in the third.

Senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) notched the first three goals of the game to give the Seahawks a 3-0 lead at 16:22. First-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) assisted on Kaufman’s first and third goals while first-year midfielder Sofia Lopez (Timonium, Md./Dulaney) helped on the second one.

First-year Rylie Borgholthaus (Lusby, Md./Patuxent) struck next with her first collegiate goal at 36:49 off a Ziegler pass.

(Frederick, Md./Linganore) at 40:42 as junior midfielder (Silver Spring, Md./Blake) assisted on the play. In the fourth quarter, each side took one shot with sophomore Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) making the save to preserve the shutout.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks posted a 21-2 shot advantage while earning a 3-0 edge in penalty corners.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Kaufman now leads the Seahawks with 16 goals on the season, extending her goal-scoring streak to four. This is Kaufman’s third hat trick of the season and fourth of her career. She also matched career-bests of three goals and seven points.

Ziegler’s goal-scoring streak also stretches to four with her two-goal performance. She finished with season-bests of seven points and three assists as well.

Christman collected two saves for her sixth shutout of the season and third straight clean sheet.

In two meetings with Immaculata, St. Mary’s has outscored the Mighty Macs, 15-0.

Immaculata Game Notes

Julia Levase made three stops as the Mighty Macs lost their third in a row.

Up Next for the Seahawks