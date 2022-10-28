(Family Features) Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, saying “I love you” to a faraway relative, or offering a kind gesture to a friend or neighbor, sending a gift is a thoughtful way to share your appreciation. A handwritten note goes a long way, and you can take that token of gratitude one step further by pairing it with an authentic fruit basket.

When it’s time to give a gift to a friend or loved one, consider sending fresh Florida Citrus boxes, which contain premium citrus hand-selected at the peak of ripeness. Available in various sizes to fit your budget and filled with your choice of oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, unique jams, jellies, and candies, the baskets arrive fresh at your recipient’s door.

With a naturally sweet taste from the Sunshine State, the unique climate with subtropical temperatures, abundant sunshine, distinctive sandy soil, and ample rainfall helps grow juicy citrus. Plus, the delicious fruits are equally nutritious as they’re loaded with vitamin C and provide a combination of nutrients to support overall health and help adults and children meet dietary recommendations for certain key nutrients.

On top of their taste as appetizing snacks, they’re perfect for cooking in recipes like Citrus Marinated Flatiron Steak Salad or Citrus Cherry Cobbler that take advantage of their natural sweetness and allow for mouthwatering meals, sides, desserts, and more.

To choose a premium, hand-selected basket and send it to your friends, neighbors, coworkers, and loved ones, visit gifts.floridacitrus.org .

Citrus Marinated Flatiron Steak Salad

Citrus Balsamic Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup Florida Orange Juice

1/4 cup Florida Tangerine Juice

Two teaspoons Florida Orange zest

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

Two tablespoons honey

Two teaspoons garlic, minced

One tablespoon Dijon mustard

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 1/2 cups olive oil

Flatiron Steak Salad:

1 1/2 pounds flatiron steak

2 cups Citrus Balsamic Vinaigrette, divided

1/2 cup Florida Orange segments

1/2 cup Florida Grapefruit segments

2 quarts baby spinach

1/2 cup red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup radish, thinly sliced

1/2 cup cucumber, thinly sliced

1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

To make the citrus-balsamic vinaigrette: Combine orange juice, tangerine juice, orange zest, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, honey, garlic, Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper to taste. Slowly drizzle in olive oil while whisking vigorously. Set dressing aside.

To make flatiron steak salad: Place flatiron steak in a container and add 1 cup citrus balsamic vinaigrette. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or up to 3 hours.

Heat the grill to medium-high heat.

Grill steak to desired doneness. Remove from heat and rest for 5 minutes before slicing thinly.

In a large mixing bowl, combine orange segments, grapefruit segments, baby spinach, red onion, cherry tomatoes, radish, and cucumber. Add remaining citrus balsamic vinaigrette, as desired, and toss well to combine.

To serve, divide salad and sliced steak among four plates and top with crumbled goat cheese.

Citrus Cherry Cobbler

Cobbler:

4 cups cherries, pitted, juice reserved

1/2 cup Florida Orange Juice

1 1/2 cups sugar

One tablespoon of lemon juice

Three tablespoons cornstarch

Two tablespoons of unsalted butter

2 cups Florida Orange segments, seeded

1/2 cup Florida Grapefruit segments, seeded

Topping:

1 cup all-purpose flour

Six tablespoons light brown sugar

One teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Three tablespoons unsalted butter

One large egg, beaten

Three tablespoons milk

To make cobbler: In a medium saucepan, combine cherries and reserved juice, orange juice, sugar, lemon juice, and cornstarch. Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Cook for 1 minute and remove from heat. Add butter and stir until melted. Cool and add orange segments and grapefruit segments. Pour filling into a baking dish or pie pan.

To make topping: Heat oven to 350 F.

In a food processor, combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder, and cinnamon. Add butter and pulse until butter is cut into small, pea-sized pieces. Remove flour mixture from food processor and place in mixing bowl. Add egg and milk; stir until just combined. Drop topping mixture by tablespoon over filling until almost covered.

Bake until the topping is browned and the filling is bubbling and hot. Remove from oven and cool slightly before serving.