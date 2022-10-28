ST. MARY’S, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team (6-15) hosted the Captains of Christopher Newport on the night of October 26th at the Michael P. O’Brien ARC Arena. The Seahawks fell to the Captains in a 4-set match.

St. Marys- 1 Christopher Newport- 3 Seahawks Huddle Together Credit: Lily Davison

How it Happened

The Captains came out strong in the first set, creating an 8-point lead early (12-3). Kills by Caitlynn Yoakum (Marshall, VA) and Meghan Stevens (Westminster, MD) were on the tail end of a short recovery run (13-8). However, the Seahawks could not recover in the first set and fell to the Captains 25-15.

The Seahawks finally took flight in the third set, taking the Captains to over 30 points in this set. Their resilience showed in their 17-10 lead with kills by Meghan Stevens , Mesha Shupe (Waldorf, MD), and Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, MD). While the Captains caught up, the Seahawks continued to battle and came out on top. The Seahawks won the third set 30-32.

Key Plays

Meghan Stevens led the Seahawks in kills with 9 and 15 digs. Mesha Shupe proved to also be an offensive force with 8 kills herself.

led the Seahawks in kills with 9 and 15 digs. proved to also be an offensive force with 8 kills herself. Alayna Sievert (Lusby, MD) collected 24 assists for the Seahawks and 11 digs.

Up Next

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team hits the road on Saturday, October 29th to Abington, Pennsylvania for their fourth and final United East Tri-Match. St. Mary’s will face both Penn State Abington and SUNY Morrisville.