Most of our state is resplendent in fall color right now, with most of Maryland’s counties experiencing peak or near-peak conditions. Our resident photographers are capturing the moment, producing gorgeous shots from Rocky Gap, Greenbrier State Parks, and Thurmont, Maryland.

“My favorite color is October.” – Unknown

Roddy Road Covered Bridge, Frederick County Credit: Brenda B. Greenbrier State Park, Washington County Credit: Emily H. Rocky Gap State Park, Allegany County Credit: Lori L.

Western Maryland

Now is a great time to visit the Catoctin Mountains! Known as one of the top fall foliage destinations in Maryland, the Catoctin boast sweeping landscapes of honey yellows, ruby reds, and oranges that can be seen for miles at Gambrill and Cunningham Falls state parks.

Credit: Bob Study Credit: Bob Study Credit: Bob Study Credit: Bob Study

The rich colors of fall leaves are all around us at Fort Frederick State Park; wonderful shades of yellow, red, and chestnut provide visitors with a perfect backdrop to the park’s centerpiece – the only stone fort built by a colony during the French and Indian War.

Bob Study, State Park Ranger Supervisor, Fort Frederick State Park Complex

Central Maryland

A drive to Carroll, Frederick or Washington counties will be worth the gas. The trees are giving leaf peepers a memorable show with lush displays of gold, amber, burgundy, and red. Visitors to South Mountain State Park can walk in the footsteps of the Civil War soldiers who fought at the 1862 Battle of South Mountain, climb to breathtaking fall foliage views, and experience the solitude of nature.

Credit: Alyssa Myers and Felicia Baker Credit: Alyssa Myers and Felicia Baker

The conditions are near-peak at Patapsco Valley State Park, and visitors can enjoy a guided Fall Color Hike through the park this Sunday. Contact patapsco.statepark@maryland.gov to register.

Ranger Alyssa Myers, Park Service Supervisor, Patapsco Valley State Park

Southern Maryland

For colorful fall foliage combined with some of the best water views, Southern Maryland’s state parks are a great choice for visitors. In Calvert Cliffs State Park, 1,079 acres are preserved for hiking and nature appreciation, with 13 miles of marked foot trails open to the public. Credit: Cristina Perez Credit: Cristina Perez Credit: Cristina Perez

Poplars, gums, maple, and hickories in Calvert and Prince George’s counties are beginning to don their fall colors, and the brilliant shades of orange, yellow, and red should only improve in the next week or so. In Anne Arundel County, the maples and gum trees are first to the fall stage, with the oaks still mostly green in the overhead canopies. Brian Stupak and Cristina Val Perez, Maryland Forest Service

Helen Avalynne Tawes Garden, Annapolis Credit: Annalise Kenney Credit: Annalise Kenney Credit: Annalise Kenney Credit: Annalise Kenney

Eastern Maryland

The Eastern Shore is a mixed bag of colors right now. The landscape is largely green due to the pine trees that dominate, but patches of color are showing. The pattern is generally more colored north and west. So, the closer you get to Ocean City, the less color you’ll see. The real show begins here in the upcoming weeks, and leaf peepers who want to extend their fall foliage season should plan a visit to Tuckahoe State Park. The park offers 20 miles of scenic hiking, biking, and equestrian trails, flat water canoeing, hunting, picnicking, and even a recycled tire playground for the little ones.

Black Walnut Point Natural Resource Management Area in Talbot County

Photo Submissions for the Week Liberty Reservoir, Baltimore/Carroll Counties Credit: Vali S. Centennial Park, Ellicott City, Howard County Credit: Holly G. Catoctin Mountain Orchard, Route 15 Credit: Brenda B. College Park, Prince George’s County Credit: Manas B. Paint Branch Trail, College Park, Montgomery County Credit: Manas B. Adelphi, Prince George’s County Credit: Manas B. Brendan Iribe Center for Computer Science and Engineering-University of Maryland Credit: Kazi Tasnim Z. Cedarville State Forest, Prince George’s County Credit: Gabrielle E. Columbia, Howard County Credit: Vanessa H. Bohemia River State Park, Cecil County Credit: ShinAe G. Gambrill State Park, Frederick County Credit: Jacqueline R. Wolf Rock, Frederick County Credit: James D. Fair Hill NRMA, Cecil County Credit: Eric W. Sugarloaf Mountain, Frederick County Credit: James D. Wolf Rock, Frederick County Credit: James D. Greenbrier State Park, Washington County Credit: Emily H. Sugarloaf Mountain, Frederick County Credit: James D. Okay, not a Maryland photo but Vali S. submitted this photo of Old Rag Mountain in Virginia. We love our neighbors and they have some pretty amazing views too!

We want to thank the folks who continue sending photos of fall scenes across the state. Your reports and photos show first-hand accounts of our fall transition in Maryland. Please send us your fall foliage photos, including the names of any tree species you spot, using our easy online form!