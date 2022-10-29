ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Friday night’s (Oct. 28) non-conference dual meet came down to the 200 freestyle relay as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team headed into the final event with a one-point edge. Randolph-Macon College (1-0) claimed the 200 freestyle relay by over two seconds to hand St. Mary’s College (3-1) a 106-98 setback for the Seahawk’s first loss of the season.

Sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) and first-year Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) each tallied three wins. At the same time, senior captain Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton) contributed two first-place finishes. Jack Kennedy at 2022 AEC Championships (2.12.22) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

The Seahawks finished second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.64 behind the efforts of Cifuentes Robinson, first-year William Kendrick (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic), senior captain Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area), and junior Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown).

The foursome of Schwenk, Cifuentes Robinson, Shenot, and Kennedy started the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay in 1:40.85.

Schwenk also claimed top honors in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke in 51.09.

Shively captured the 200 freestyle in 1:51.58 followed by Kennedy in third in 1:54.36.

Shively then won the 200 individual medley in 2:08.90 followed by senior captain Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) in third in 2:12.63.

Shively's final victory came in the 500 freestyle as he touched the wall first in 5:05.77 while Ludwig came in second in 5:10.33.

Cifuentes Robinson took the win in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.20 while first-year Jair Jackson (Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian) finished third in 1:05.71.

Jackson added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 56.32 while Ludwig took second in the 1000 freestyle in 10:43.04.

Kendrick led the Seahawks in the 100 freestyle with a third-place finish in 53.26.

