ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team suffered their first loss of the season Friday night (Oct. 28). St. Mary’s College (3-1) dropped a 156-48 non-conference decision to Randolph-Macon College (1-0).
Junior captain Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) paced the Seahawks with two individual wins.
How It Happened
- Kidd captured the 100 freestyle in 55.20 and then won the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.73.
- Kidd also added a third-place finish as the second leg of the 200 medley relay, joining graduate student Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point), senior captain Jazlyn Benitez (Silver Spring, Md./Blake), and junior Marissa Fields (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) to clock a time of 2:01.21.
- Krell placed third in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.80 while sophomore Gabby DeCrisci (Fredericksburg, Va./Homeschooled) picked up a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 6:14.72.
- DeCrisci also finished fourth in the 1000 freestyle in 13:03.80 while and junior Lilianna Bowman (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill) came in fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:21.30.
- First-year Venus Kai Judge (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard) picked up a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 27.80.
- Benitez led the Seahawks in the 200 individual medley with a fourth-place finish in 2:31.97 while pacing the team in the 100 butterfly in 1:13.53.
- Junior Kate Holland (Rockville, Md./Rockville), Judge, DeCrisci, and Krell combined for a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.71.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 29 at Cabrini (1-0) with Marymount (Va.) (0-1) – Radnor, Pa. (Dixon Center Pool) – 12 pm