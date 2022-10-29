ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team suffered their first loss of the season Friday night (Oct. 28). St. Mary’s College (3-1) dropped a 156-48 non-conference decision to Randolph-Macon College (1-0).

Junior captain Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) paced the Seahawks with two individual wins. Jazlyn Benitez at 2022 AEC Championships (2.11.22)

How It Happened

Kidd captured the 100 freestyle in 55.20 and then won the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.73.

Kidd also added a third-place finish as the second leg of the 200 medley relay, joining graduate student Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point), senior captain Jazlyn Benitez (Silver Spring, Md./Blake), and junior Marissa Fields (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) to clock a time of 2:01.21.

(Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point), senior captain (Silver Spring, Md./Blake), and junior (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) to clock a time of 2:01.21. Krell placed third in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.80 while sophomore Gabby DeCrisci (Fredericksburg, Va./Homeschooled) picked up a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 6:14.72.

(Fredericksburg, Va./Homeschooled) picked up a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 6:14.72. DeCrisci also finished fourth in the 1000 freestyle in 13:03.80 while and junior Lilianna Bowman (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill) came in fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:21.30.

(Westminster, Md./Winters Mill) came in fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:21.30. First-year Venus Kai Judge (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard) picked up a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 27.80.

(Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard) picked up a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 27.80. Benitez led the Seahawks in the 200 individual medley with a fourth-place finish in 2:31.97 while pacing the team in the 100 butterfly in 1:13.53.

Junior Kate Holland (Rockville, Md./Rockville), Judge, DeCrisci, and Krell combined for a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.71.

Up Next for the Seahawks