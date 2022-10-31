ST. MARY’S, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team split their fourth and final United East Tri-Match. St. Mary’s fell to SUNY Morrisville in three sets. St. Mary’s then defeated Penn State Abington in three sets. This is the Seahawks’ final match of the season.

St. Mary’s – 0 SUNY Morrisville- 3

St. Mary’s – 3 Penn State Abington- 0

How it Happened

The Mustangs of SUNY Morrisville proved to be a strong opponent by creating an 8-point lead early in the match (11-3). The Seahawks slowly but surely caught up with kills by Mesha Shupe (Waldorf, MD) and Alayna Sievert (Lusby, MD). However, the Mustangs gained speed and closed out the first set 25-15. The second set proved similar – the Mustangs created a 9-point gap that the Seahawks could not recover from (25-16). The Seahawks put up a brave fight in the third and final set. A kill by Meghan Stevens (Westminster, MD) and a service ace from Alayna Sievert were attempts to keep the Seahawks in the game. Yet, the Seahawks fell to the Mustangs 25-20.

Credit: Lily Davison

Key Plays

Mesha Shupe led the Seahawks in kills against the Mustangs. Alayna Sievert led the Seahawks in assists (18) in the same match.

