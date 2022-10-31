RADNOR, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team opened Atlantic East Conference play Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29). St. Mary’s College (3-3) fell 111-92 to host Cabrini University (2-1, 1-1 AEC) and 143-58 to Marymount (Va.) University (2-1, 2-0 AEC). Rileigh Krell at 2022 AEC Championships (2.11.22) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

Junior captain Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) earned the Seahawks’ lone victory in the 200 individual medley, touching the wall first in 2:17.19.

(Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) earned the Seahawks’ lone victory in the 200 individual medley, touching the wall first in 2:17.19. The foursome of graduate student Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point), Kidd, and juniors Kate Holland (Rockville, Md./Rockville), and Marissa Fields (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) clocked a 2:01.25 for second place in the 200 medley relay.

(Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point), Kidd, and juniors (Rockville, Md./Rockville), and (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) clocked a 2:01.25 for second place in the 200 medley relay. Senior captain Jazlyn Benitez (Silver Spring, Md./Blake) claimed a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.22 while Kidd came in second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.19.

(Silver Spring, Md./Blake) claimed a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.22 while Kidd came in second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.19. Krell placed second in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.06 while Fields took fourth in 1:08.02.

First-year Venus Kai Judge (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard) garnered a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 50 freestyle in 27.96 and the 100 freestyle in 1:02.34.

(Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard) garnered a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 50 freestyle in 27.96 and the 100 freestyle in 1:02.34. The Seahawks went fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:54.86 behind the efforts of Judge, Benitez, sophomore Gabby DeCrisci (Fredericksburg, Va./Homeschooled), and Krell.

(Fredericksburg, Va./Homeschooled), and Krell. DeCrisci picked up two fifth-place finishes in the 1000 freestyle in 13:38.94 and in the 500 freestyle in 6:30.74.

Junior Lilianna Bowman (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill) led St. Mary’s in the 200 freestyle with a sixth-place finish in 2:25.73.

Up Next for the Seahawks