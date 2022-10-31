Welcome to our “Monthly Mini Feature”, highlighting local artisans and crafters who have been busy imagining, creating, dreaming, and doing!

Our Maker of the Month for November 2022 is Brandy Blackstone! Brandy is a mixed media artist specializing in realistic, abstract art inspired by nature and the world around her.

From a very young age, our featured artist has loved being creative and working with her hands. She recalls making dollhouses where she designed and constructed the house and the small furniture. Brandy also crafted flowered wallpaper to complete the detailed décor – meticulously measuring the dollhouse walls and then cutting and trimming the paper, followed by adding delicately painted flowers.

Botanical themes have been ever-present inspirations, beginning from the long summer days when Brandy played in her mother’s garden. “I would spend hours trying to capture the vibrant colors and translucent qualities – my work is still influenced by the beauty of flowers to this day, although now I also find inspirations in other objects in nature such as birds, trees, sea creatures, and landscapes.”

Brandy relates that it is exciting how each medium captures a painting completely differently. When she begins contemplating a new project, the process usually starts by envisioning a subject in a specific medium such as watercolor, acrylics, or oil.

While she has other creative pursuits (photography, graphic design, sewing, and more!), Brandy finds the most joy when creating works of art with her hands. She hopes that others experience the same joy that she feels when experiencing nature while viewing her paintings.

Thank you, Brandy, for being a valued part of our artistic community; we enjoyed learning about your artistic journey and look forward to seeing your future projects!

Learn more about Brandy Blackstone and her artwork at links below:

Memberships/ Organizations/ Affiliations: