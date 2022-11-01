Sheriff Mike Evans and the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize and congratulate Deputy Sheriff Sean Hendrickson for receiving the honor of 2022 Deputy of the 3rd Quarter.

Deputy S. Hendrickson currently serves our Patrol Bureau. Hendrickson is a respected member of his squad and his performance is always stellar. His positive attitude and willingness to learn are a few of the great attributes that have made him successful thus far and for years to come.

Congratulations Deputy Hendrickson and thank you for your dedicated service.