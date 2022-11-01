Travelling is probably one of the best experiences you can ever have. It is one of the best ways to learn new things and give a new perspective to the old-fashioned saying “You’ve got one life”. Travel is one of the best ways to understand how huge the world is and that people are in charge of creating a culture and setting living patterns for particular regions. That process of adoption is the very process of getting to know different cultures and absorbing their vibes, even for the shortest period of time.

However, even though traveling can make you incredibly happy and even be the main reason for you to make shifts, on the other hand, it can be a very hard time because of fraud and travel scams. So, we have prepared a shortlist of the most common travel scams that can cause you a huge headache.

Taxi Scams

One of the most common types of scams, for sure. You are not even aware of them. You become aware of the scam once you realize your ride is taking a bit too long. So, before you even want to hail a taxi, you need to be aware of the variety of scams typically executed by taxi drivers. The most frequent scenarios are where the taxi drivers claim that the meters are broken or even give you a rather large fare, which eventually results in an overcharge. Normally, taxi drivers who keep on hanging around airports and hotels are known to overcharge, but this can happen anywhere you go.

A useful piece of advice is to ask the hotel workers what the expected charge is for the destination you intend to reach. The second thing you need to do is to ask the driver to turn on the meter as soon as you get in the car so you can avoid being overcharged. Another thing you should do is always drive in authorized cabs, such as Bratislava Airport Taxi , if you happen to travel to Slovakia, and be on the lookout for taxi scammers who try to deceive tourists. In addition, be alarmed if the driver tells you that the hotel you booked is overpriced, overbooked, or even closed.

In this case, they will take you to another, more expensive option, where they will be given a nice commission for dropping you off. To that end, you may face personal safety concerns if you are taken to an area of town you are unfamiliar with. Thanks to technology now, you can easily find the closest route and tell the driver to take that one or even guide them.

Bump and Grab

This is probably one of the greatest fears for every single tourist. Bump and grab is very common on trains, metro stations, and buses. Since some towns and tourist spots can be crowded, tourists can get overwhelmed because of the number of people in these transportation hubs and popular places. Normally, their focus will not be as sharp as earlier and they become vulnerable. In these scams, scammers will “bump” into tourists, and while they are distracted, the scammer will pick up their pockets or grab their bags. Tourists should never keep their money or wallets available in their front and back pockets.

Instead, it is much more practical to wear a discreet money belt or even a zippered cross-body bag. It is very wise not to keep all of your personal belongings and valuables in one place. In this case, if you become a target of pickpockets, you will at least have your personal documents with you, so that you can easily get home.

Police Officer Impersonation

This is one of the most prevalent scams in major cities. Typically, tourists will comply with the face of a police officer due to the fact that tourists do not know about this custom. A fake police officer will explain that there is some sort of problem in the area, and they will try to ticket you in the made-up scenario. The officer will then ask you for your passport and wallet. You should never give your personal belongings to anyone. If there is a persistent demand for your personal identification, then you have the right to request to see their identification and insist on handling the matter at the local police station.

Closed Attractions

One of the most common travel scams is the “closed attraction” message. Usually, people are approached by random locals who just happen to speak perfect English and inform you that one of the most popular spots is closed for various reasons, such as religious ceremonies or holidays. After that, you will be guided to some other location where you will be pressured to buy something or be charged a lot for the entry ticket. If you want to avoid this, you should go to the ticket counter and ask if the information is correct or not.

Some of the best memories are made on trips and long-distance journeys. This time simply reminds us why living is worth it. However, when on trips, we need to beware of the pickpockets and scammers who can make our trips a living nightmare.