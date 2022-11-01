Former College of Southern Maryland Hawks men’s basketball student-athlete Shawn Barclay committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at York College.

Barclay played at CSM during the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. CSM had to cancel the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A guard from Waldorf, Maryland, and Thomas Stone High School, Barclay averaged 8.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game during his time at CSM. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game over the two seasons. Barclay shot 50.7 percent from the floor, 32.8 percent from the 3-point range, and 64.1 percent from the free-throw line.

Barclay surpassed 500 total points scored at CSM, ending with 508. He also accumulated 370 rebounds, 79 assists, 51 steals, and 36 blocks. Barclay scored his career-high 24 points on February 19 against Southside Virginia Community College in a CSM 78-65 win.

Barclay said, “I think my time at CSM was very valuable. I got a lot of experience on and off the court through necessity and circumstance. I wasn’t groomed and put in the best position at the right time, I was kind of tossed in the fire and had a lot on my plate – again both on and off the court. I think that kind of experience is invaluable; it makes you mature faster, think faster, and helps you manage stressful situations. I think Coach Hoyt was the most memorable and impactful person during my tenure with CSM – he instilled a lot of confidence in me when I didn’t have it and he trusted me.”

York College is an NCAA Division III school in York, Pennsylvania, that competes in the Middle Atlantic Conference.