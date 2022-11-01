Former College of Southern Maryland Hawks men’s basketball student-athlete Devin Thomas committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Wilson College.

Thomas played at CSM during the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. CSM had to cancel the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A guard from Waldorf, Maryland, and Westlake High School, Thomas averaged 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game as a Hawk. He also averaged 1.7 steals per game over his two seasons. He shot 45.7 percent from the floor, 30.8 percent from the 3-point range, and 61.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Thomas collected 400 career points, 225 rebounds, and 75 assists. He also made 76 career steals. He tallied a career-high 19 points twice – on January 24, 2020, against Harford Community College and February 3, 2020, against WVU Potomac State College.

Thomas said what stood out to him the most from his time at CSM was “first and foremost the coaches and teammates. Regardless if we won or lost, the bonds we’ve built will live on forever. Secondly was the first game of the [2021-22] season since our [2020-21] season was canceled due to covid. The energy in that gym was insane from the first half til overtime. I always look back and wish I can relive those moments with my brothers again.”

Thomas added, “Without CSM I wouldn’t be the person I am today. The grind on and off the court, the friendships I’ve built in the classroom and the gym, and getting closer to my coaches was amazing experience. Lastly, without Coach Hoyt giving me an opportunity I wouldn’t be in the position I am in right now and I’ll forever be thankful to him. CSM has prepared me to be prepared for everything, and to be up to par in the classroom and on the court.”

Wilson College is an NCAA Division III school in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, that competes in the Colonial States Athletic Conference.