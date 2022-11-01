This handsome boy is patiently waiting for someone to spring him from the shelter.

If you’re looking for a walking partner or a buddy to cuddle with, then you must meet Dodge.

Dodge is a brown and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 3 years, 1 month old. He weighs about 49.5 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

Come check out Dodge who’s eager to meet his new family.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)