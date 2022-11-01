LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented Proclamations in recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Family Court Awareness Month, Operation Green Light, and National Family Caregiver Month.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Economic Development to sign the Capital Grants Agreement naming St. Mary’s County as a beneficiary on the grant between the State of Maryland and the Maryland Economic Development Corporation.

The Department of Human Resources requested and received Commissioner approval to implement recruitment and retention compensation strategies. Strategies will include a new hire bonus for identified positions, a retention bonus for eligible County employees, and include 24-hour EMS personnel as eligible for shift differential, and reinstating call-back pay for hourly employees.

The Commissioners approved the employment contract for the Communications Director.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022; there will not be a Commissioner Meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.