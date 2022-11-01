RADNOR, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team split a tri-meet with Atlantic East Conference foes, Cabrini University and Marymount (Va.) University, Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29). St. Mary’s College (4-2, 1-0 AEC) handed host Cabrini (1-2, 0-2 AEC) a 97-87 setback, but fell 104-87 to Marymount (2-1, 2-0 AEC).

Sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) and first-year Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) were the only Seahawks to notch wins on the afternoon. Luke Schwenk at 2022 AEC Championships (2.12.22) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

Schwenk picked up a win in the 50 freestyle in 21.13 before touching the wall first in the 100 backstroke in 52.20.

Shively’s lone win came in the 1000 freestyle as he clocked a winning time of 10:33.05 while senior captain Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) came in third in 10:48.64.

(Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) came in third in 10:48.64. The foursome of senior captains Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area) and Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton) and first-years Jair Jackson (Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian) and William Kendrick (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic) posted a time of 1:44.85 to take second in the 200 medley relay.

(Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area) and (Easton, Md./Easton) and first-years (Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian) and (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic) posted a time of 1:44.85 to take second in the 200 medley relay. Shively earned a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 54.53 while junior Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown) placed fourth in 55.62.

(Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown) placed fourth in 55.62. Jackson led the Seahawks in the 100 breaststroke with a second-place finish in 1:03.66 while Cifuentes Robinson finished fifth in 1:06.98.

Schwenk, Kendrick, Ludwig, and Shenot ended the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:30.93.

Shively claimed a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 5:08.99 followed by Ludwig in fourth in 5:10.65.

Kennedy garnered a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 1:54.69 and a fifth-place finish in the 100 freestyle in 50.99 to lead St. Mary’s in both events.

Jackson notched a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley in 2:11.22.

Up Next for the Seahawks