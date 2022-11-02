Jenna Guzman Credit: St. Mary's County Public Information Office

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County announce the appointment of Jenna Guzman as Communications Director.

“We look forward to Ms. Guzman joining the St. Mary’s County team. Her qualifications are excellent, and we know she will be an asset to the office and to our county,” said President Randy Guy.

Ms. Guzman comes to St. Mary’s County Government from the Health Department and brings more than a decade of communications experience, including strategic planning, communications development, and program administration.

“I am honored and excited for this opportunity to continue serving my community. I look forward to working with the Commissioners and the county government team toward achieving their mission and goals,” said Guzman.

Ms. Guzman will assume the Communication Director’s responsibilities Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.