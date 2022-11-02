The rockfish bite is over-the-top good in the Potomac from above the 301 Bridge to Ragged Point. Both sides of the river have stripers in the hefty 24-to-32-inch range. Casters and jiggers find them on structures in 30 feet and in the shallows depending on the time of day and tide movement. The fish are always on the move feeding somewhere. Johnny Caldwell and his 32 inch striper from Cedar point. Kayakers find stripers blind casting near Little Cove Point. Plenty of rockfish in the shallows Blue cats in Mallows Bay, Potomac River. Bryan Dorsey catches catfish on artificial lures (chatter baits) in the Potomac. Eric Packard fished the Target Ship last week. Casting white paddle tails on Hard Head Custom jig head. Plenty of big rockfish from Miss Susie Charters.

The Patuxent has stripers cruising around looking for a meal most everywhere. The fish were breaking from marker 5 to Cedar Point almost every morning this week. The rocks at the old lighthouse are holding some fish over 30 inches. Little Cove Point is another good location.

If you like to troll, you can catch your limit of two in excess of 20 inches in the Potomac most any day. Small umbrellas and tandem rigs are favored trolling lures. The mouth of the Patuxent has plenty of rock for trollers where the limit is one per day and a 19-inch minimum.

There are rockfish eager to hit lures around the Target Ship and at Point No Point Lighthouse. Both the bay side and the creek side of the mouth of St. Jerome’s Creek is producing excellent rockfish action for lure casters at dusk and dawn.

Blue catfish are now very active in the Potomac. Mallows Bay is ground zero for catfish that will take cast lures and cut bait. The big fish are on the bottom seeking bloody cut alewife bait; the smaller catfish love to cast chatter bait lures on the surface.

Catfish and snakeheads will now become primary targets for fishermen as the water has cooled.