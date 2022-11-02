A Lexington Park resident is $100,000 richer after discovering the second of nine top prizes in the Blizzard Bucks scratch-off game.

The lucky St. Mary’s County player revealed a holiday bell auto-win symbol on the $10 game with a $100,000 prize next to it. The anonymous 73-year-old was certainly in good spirits while visiting Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim his prize.

The Blizzard Bucks game debuted on Oct. 17 with the Lottery’s four other Holiday scratch-offs and is part of the Holiday Cash Second-Chance Promotion. Seven $100,000 winners remain available in this new game as well as 26 of the game’s $10,000 second-tier prizes and 51 $1,000 prizes.

NSR Market #001 at 27350 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville can also celebrate. The St. Mary’s County business will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning instant ticket.