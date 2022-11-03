Maddie is a six-year-old, 23-pound, tri-color beagle girl ISO her forever home.

Maddie is brand new to rescue and quickly settling in.

Maddie is a polite house guest who likes people and other dogs. She enjoys curling up in her foster mom’s lap to snuggle and snooze.

She also enjoys spending time with her foster brothers, sniffing, and exploring in the backyard. Maddie would adore having a canine companion and a securely fenced yard in her forever home.

Visit Maddie’s web page, where you will find the most up-to-date information about her http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=70118.

Maddie has been fully vetted and is ready for a human to call her own. If you’re interested in adopting Maddie or another beagle send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.