On October 20 at 7:54 p.m., officers responded to a grocery store in the 190 block of St. Patrick’s Drive about a complaint of loitering and possible drug activity–this was the second time officers responded; the suspects fled the first time.

As officers detained one of the suspects, another suspect approached, assaulted the officer, and fled. The detained suspect was found to have a loaded semi-automatic firearm with an obliterated serial number, a scale, drug-packaging materials, and a half pound of marijuana. Officers consulted with the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The suspect, age 16, was charged as an adult with possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute drugs, illegally possessing a firearm, and other related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.