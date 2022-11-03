On October 30, during the early morning hours, officers were notified of at least three suspects who were trying to open several car doors in the area of Riverwatch Lane. In one case, the suspects were able to get inside a car on Meadowside Court and steal several items.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and obtained footage from several home security cameras. Officers are asking residents to check their video cameras from October 30 from midnight until 6 a.m. to determine if they have footage of any unusual activity that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Eshleman at 301-609-3282 ext. 646. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.