LANCASTER, Pa. – Sophomore Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) earned her third Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week award this season while first-year Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) landed on the weekly honor roll as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. Kaley Christman ’25 named Atlantic East Defensive Player of the Week (10.31.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Christman garnered her fourth career Defensive Player of the Week honor after notching a 0.00 goals against average and a 1.000 save percentage as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team ended the regular season with a 7-0 conference win over Immaculata University (Oct. 26). The 5-6 goalkeeper finished the game with two saves for her sixth clean sheet of the season and third in a row.

Christman currently leads the Atlantic East with 1.3 goals against average and six shutouts while ranking fifth with a 0.697 save percentage. She is also sixth with 46 saves and 3.07 saves per game.

Ziegler made the weekly honor roll following a career day in the victory over Immaculata. The 5-9 forward ended the game with career-bests of seven points and three assists while contributing two goals. She currently ranks fifth in the league with 29 points, 12 goals, and two game-winning goals.

St. Mary’s College (12-3) will be back in action on Wednesday, November 2, when the top-seeded Seahawks welcome No. 5 seed Immaculata University to the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for the semifinals of the 2022 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Championship Tournament. Game time is 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens, children, and students with valid ID. All St. Mary’s College faculty, staff, and students are free with valid ID.

2022 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Players of the Week

Sept. 6 – Courtney Keith, Cabrini, So., GK

Sept. 12 – Courtney Keith, Cabrini, So., GK

Sept. 19 – Kaley Christman , So., GK

Sept. 26 – Angelina Arter , Sr., D

Oct. 3 – Morgan Lawless, Gwynedd Mercy, So., GK

Oct. 10 – Rachel Yohn, Marywood, Jr., GK

Oct. 17 – Kaley Christman , So., GK

Oct. 24 – Morgan Lawless, Gwynedd Mercy, So., GK

Oct. 31 – Kaley Christman , So., GK

2022 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Weekly Honor Roll