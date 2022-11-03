BALTIMORE, MD (November 2, 2022) – As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, the breeding season for deer is in full swing. Commonly referred to as the “rut,” this time of year marks the distinct period when deer-vehicle collisions are most frequent. Male white-tailed deer will begin a nearly month-long quest for suitable mates, stopping for very little, including vehicles.

Animal-vehicle collisions can be costly and dangerous – and deer are involved in more collisions than any other animal. The United States Department of Transportation estimates there are 1-2 million collisions between vehicles and large animals such as deer every year, resulting in 200 human deaths, tens of thousands of injuries, and more than $8 billion in vehicle damages. The average cost of an animal strike claim in Maryland in 2021 was $4,999, according to AAA Insurance.

“Across Maryland, deer have become much more noticeable along roadways and residential streets, leading to an increase in deer strikes,” says Ragina Ali, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “With that in mind, AAA is urging drivers to drive defensively and remain alert behind the wheel, especially at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active.”

A Costly Crash/Are You Covered?

Collision coverage pays for damage to your car resulting from a collision with an object (e.g., a telephone pole, a guardrail, a mailbox), or as a result of flipping over.

pays for damage to your car resulting from a collision with an object (e.g., a telephone pole, a guardrail, a mailbox), or as a result of flipping over. Comprehensive coverage is for damage to your car covered by disasters “other than collisions,” contacts (in this case, contact/collision with animals) and is paid for under the comprehensive portion of an auto insurance policy.

“Deer and other animals can be unpredictable and might dash out in front of your vehicle. But there are actions you can take to help prevent a crash or reduce the damage from an animal collision,” noted Ali. “First and foremost, drivers and passengers should always wear a seat belt and take steps to avoid distractions behind the wheel.”

In the event of a collision with an animal, AAA recommends:

Following the collision, call the police.

Avoid making contact with the deer/animal. A frightened or wounded animal can hurt you or further injure itself.

Put the vehicle’s hazard lights on; whether it’s light or dark outside.

If possible, immediately move the vehicle to a safe location, out of the roadway, and wait for help to arrive. Your safety and the safety of your passengers is most important.

Contact your insurance agent or company representative as quickly as possible to report any damage to your car. Collision with a deer or other animals is covered under the comprehensive portion of your automobile policy.

AAA offers safety tips to help prevent a crash or to reduce damage from an animal collision: