ARLINGTON, TX – October 31, 2022 – The XFL today revealed the brand identities, names, and logos for its eight teams as the League prepares for its season kickoff on February 18, 2023. Featuring both new and returning team names, each market has a dynamic logo and distinct team identity that aligns with its community’s culture and history.

Taking the field for the XFL:

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

Orlando Guardians

San Antonio Brahmas

Seattle Sea Dragons

St. Louis Battlehawks

Vegas Vipers

“We could not be more excited to unveil our new team identities. Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life. Each team’s identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL’s vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold,” said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman, and Owner. “We can’t wait to see our XFL fans representing their favorite XFL teams this upcoming season.”

"Every one of these logos has a unique energy, intensity, and electricity that each team and their fans will bring on game day. Now is the time for our fans to get behind a team – THEIR team – and wear these logos and represent their city with pride," Owner Dwayne Johnson added. "From the start, Dany, Gerry, and I have wanted to deliver our fans nothing but the best, and it is motivating to see our creative vision come to life. We have our cities, our team identities, and our rockstar coaches. Now we get to fill our rosters with hungry and deserving players that will wear their uniforms with XFL pride."

Russ Brandon, President of the XFL, added, “The team names and logos are the results of the diligent work and tireless collaboration between the league marketing team, ownership, and our creative partners. This is the moment where our brand comes to life and our shared vision becomes reality for our cities and fans everywhere. We couldn’t be more excited by what we have built, and there is more on the horizon.”

As previously announced, the XFL selected Arlington, Texas, and Choctaw Stadium as its new football operations Hub. The Hub will consist of a centralized performance facility and multiple practice venues for preseason and in-week training for the League’s eight teams. This hybrid Hub model provides players access to full-time, on-site support from coaches and athletic training staff, while still developing team affinity and community relations within their local markets.

Earlier this month, the XFL finalized all eight teams’ coaching and football operations staff. As the 2023 season approaches, the coaching staff will continue to actively scout potential players in preparation for the XFL Draft in November.

The XFL will kick off on February 18, 2023, in partnership with its exclusive broadcast partner, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN. Season ticket deposits are available online for all teams at XFL.com/tickets.