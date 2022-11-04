The Powerball jackpot rolled again last night to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing, and in the process, it generated a wave of big winners in Maryland.

Although there was no jackpot winner, there were $1 million winning second-tier tickets sold in Calvert County and Baltimore City, three $100,000 third-tier winning tickets with Power Play, and five $50,000 third-tier winning tickets. Powerball has nine prize tiers ranging from $4 up to the jackpot.

Check your tickets closely! The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60; the Powerball was 23, and the Power Play multiplier was x2. Maryland retailers sold 151,613 winning tickets in the Nov. 2 drawing. The big winners were sold at:

$1 million — Cross Keys Exxon , 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City

— , 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City $1 million — Giant #146 , 655 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick (Calvert County)

— , 655 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick (Calvert County) $100,000 — Sheetz #713 , 10505 Sharpsburg Pike, Hagerstown (Washington County)

— , 10505 Sharpsburg Pike, Hagerstown (Washington County) $100,000 — Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli , 12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg (Montgomery County)

— , 12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg (Montgomery County) $100,000 — Wawa #556 , 12502 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City (Worcester County)

— , 12502 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City (Worcester County) $50,000 — 3 Star Beer & Wine , 18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg (Montgomery County)

— , 18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg (Montgomery County) $50,000 — 7-Eleven #19925 , 14215 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix (Baltimore County)

— , 14215 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix (Baltimore County) $50,000 — 500 Fredric / Carroll Motor Fuels , 500 Frederick Road, Catonsville (Baltimore County)

— , 500 Frederick Road, Catonsville (Baltimore County) $50,000 — Brentwood Liberty , 3730 Rhode Island Avenue, Brentwood (Prince George’s County)

— , 3730 Rhode Island Avenue, Brentwood (Prince George’s County) $50,000 — Wawa #573, 10245 Kirksville Lane, Dunkirk (Calvert County)

For selling the two $1 million winning tickets, Cross Keys Exxon and Giant #146 each earn a $2,500 bonus from the Lottery. This year, including these wins, the state has sold two $2 million second-tier winning tickets with the Power Play option, five $1 million second-tier winning tickets, 70 third-tier winning tickets, and four Double Play third-tier winning tickets.

The estimated $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, has an estimated cash value of $745.9 million for the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing. The jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 39 Powerball drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

Maryland is home to three Powerball jackpot wins $731.1 million in January 2021 (Lonaconing, Allegany County); $128.8 million in December 2011 (Elkton, Cecil County), and $108.8 million in September 2011 (Abingdon, Harford County).

Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment.