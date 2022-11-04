Artist and former College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Adjunct Art Professor Dr. Margaret Dowell will return to the La Plata Campus tomorrow, Nov. 4, to share her artistic view of her family’s 300-year-old Calvert County farm. Her art exhibition kicks off with Dowell hosting a gallery talk at the Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Building at 2 p.m.

The paintings highlight Dowell’s connections toward the generations of people who have worked on the farm, her ancestors, local culture, and the universe as a whole.?

“We are pleased to have Margaret Dowell exhibiting some of her innovative work in our gallery,” said CSM Associate Dean for Liberal Arts Dr. Stephen Johnson. “She was on the visual arts faculty for years, so having her return as an exhibitor is a special treat. Her work reflects many of her influences in the area. The humanity and symbolism of her work underscore Southern Maryland and other regional connections. I’m particularly intrigued by her uses?of personal models, which will be apparent during her presentation on November 4th.”?

“The making of art for me is a physical, spiritual, intellectual and psychological process which can be simultaneously humbling and elating,” Dowell shared. “If I have a lofty goal, it would be that the works contribute in some way to shaping a more tolerable existence.”

Dowell said she also emphasized her connections to others?by devoting space in her exhibition to highlighting and thanking mentors who have helped her through her career, which include established artists and a former student.?

“Mentors are important throughout your life,” she said. “I encourage people who are older to get younger mentors.”?

Dowell, who has also worked as an installation artist, sculptor, and pastels artist and has a lengthy career as a teacher, sees these paintings as yet another step on her long and varied artistic path.?

The Sunderland resident taught in the CSM Art Department at CSM from 2011-2020. During her time at the college, she received an Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award and was selected to present a Provocation Lecture on Addiction and Art. She was recently awarded a Maryland State Arts Council Grant. This is her first show at CSM.?

For more information, visit https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/11/gallery-dowell.html.?