On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Board of County Commissioners held the Bond Sale, which provides the opportunity for investment banking firms to submit bids for bonds and the lowest interest cost to the county. County Commissioners approved Resolution 2022-20 for the Consolidated Public Improvement Bonds and awarded the Bond Award to the Bank of American Securities.

Economic Development Department hosted the 2022 Fall Meeting at the College of Southern Maryland. The meeting theme was “Stay Power: Helping Existing Businesses Thrive and Grow.” Participants had the opportunities to hear from speakers and panelists, network; and participate in a business expo with partner organizations.

Open Session Briefings

Engineering Supervisor Alicia Afroilan presented the Benedict Water Quality Study results and next steps. County staff will move forward with a feasibility study to consider low-cost alternatives to provide public sewer to the Town of Benedict.

Approval Items

County Commissioners approved:

A fiscal 2023 budget transfer request of $450,020 to close the Hazmat and EMS Relocation Project and transfer the available budget to a newly created Department of Natural Resources’ Site Layout Project.

To schedule a public hearing for the Waldorf Station Development Agreement on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.

Work Session

County Commissioners held a work session with County Attorney’s Office staff on the Proposed Bill 2022-(13) Zoning Text Amendment #22-169 Event Venue and Mobile Food Service Facilities. County Commissioners provided staff with directions on the requested clarifying and addition information to be included when this bill is brought back for introduction.

Proclamations

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Public Hearing

County Commissioners held a public hearing on:

