On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Board of County Commissioners held the Bond Sale, which provides the opportunity for investment banking firms to submit bids for bonds and the lowest interest cost to the county. County Commissioners approved Resolution 2022-20 for the Consolidated Public Improvement Bonds and awarded the Bond Award to the Bank of American Securities.
Economic Development Department hosted the 2022 Fall Meeting at the College of Southern Maryland. The meeting theme was “Stay Power: Helping Existing Businesses Thrive and Grow.” Participants had the opportunities to hear from speakers and panelists, network; and participate in a business expo with partner organizations.
Open Session Briefings
- Engineering Supervisor Alicia Afroilan presented the Benedict Water Quality Study results and next steps. County staff will move forward with a feasibility study to consider low-cost alternatives to provide public sewer to the Town of Benedict.
Approval Items
County Commissioners approved:
- A fiscal 2023 budget transfer request of $450,020 to close the Hazmat and EMS Relocation Project and transfer the available budget to a newly created Department of Natural Resources’ Site Layout Project.
- A letter of support for the Fiscal 2024 Board of Education projects to the Interagency Commission on School Construction.
- A request to resign the correctly sized Mylar for Bryans Road Well #7 Minor Subdivision.
- A lease with ThinkBig for property in La Plata to store fiber optic cable and other such materials.
- To schedule a public hearing for the Waldorf Station Development Agreement on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.
Work Session
County Commissioners held a work session with County Attorney’s Office staff on the Proposed Bill 2022-(13) Zoning Text Amendment #22-169 Event Venue and Mobile Food Service Facilities. County Commissioners provided staff with directions on the requested clarifying and addition information to be included when this bill is brought back for introduction.
Proclamations
- National Native American Heritage Month
- Family Court Awareness Month
- National Hospice, Palliative, and Home Care Month
- National Veterans Small Business Week
- Operation Green Light for Veterans Week
- National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
- First Responders Appreciation Day
- Veterans Day
- Iossif Joe Mario Gressis Day
- Shop Small Business Saturday
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Public Hearing
County Commissioners held a public hearing on:
- Bill 2022-09 Zoning Text Amendment 22-168, Mini-Warehouses in the Neighborhood Commercial (CN) Zone. County Commissioners adopted the bill.
- Bill 2022-10 Zoning Text Amendment #21-169 Adoption of Critical Area Zone Layer 2022. County Commissioners approved keeping the record open for 60 days and to send a letter to Critical Area Commission.
Next Commissioners Session: Nov. 15 and 16, 2022