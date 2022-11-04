Congratulations to PFC Adam Miedzinski and Officer Charles Quigley on their recent graduation from DARE training! DARE, an acronym for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is a program our School Resource Officers use to teach students about the dangers of drug use and abuse.

PFC Miedzinski is a School Resource Officer assigned to cover Davis Middle School and William A. Diggs Elementary School. Officer Quigley is a School Resource Officer assigned to cover Matthew Henson Middle School and JC Parks Elementary School.

The CCSO has 18 DARE Instructors. Congratulations, both officers!