The red in our Fall Foliage map is inching its way across Maryland, picking up six additional counties and Baltimore City, all reporting peak conditions as we enter November. Perhaps most surprising this week are reports of peak conditions out of St. Mary’s County. Yes, far Southern Maryland has arrived early to the fall show, thrilling visitors with vibrant shades of burgundy and gold. Even the pawpaw trees are an especially bright mustard yellow this year.

Leaf peepers should drive south or east to follow the color change and enjoy the exceptional fall foliage and crisp, blue sky weather we’re experiencing across the state. Don’t forget Fido! Many of our state parks allow pets to join in your favorite fall recreational activities.

It was a beautiful bright autumn day, with air like cider and a sky so blue you could drown in it.

—Diana Gabaldon, Outlander

Greenbelt Lake, Prince George’s County Credit: Vincent C.

Western Maryland

The views from White Rock on the Catoctin Trail at Cunningham Falls State Park are still endless even as the fall colors fade from the treetops. Visitors to the falls will be greeted with lemon-yellow and orange leaves brightening up the otherwise slate gray landscape.

Mark Spurrier, Park Manager – Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks

Overlook photo: View from White Rock on the Catoctin Trail in Cunningham Falls State Park and view of yellow leaves surrounding the falls

Washington County has reached past peak conditions in the western half of the county, joining Allegany and Garrett. However, Mother Nature’s show isn’t done just yet, with black birch and beech creating a golden “fog” through the understory of the Catoctin Mountains. A healthy forest allows fall color in every layer of the woods.

Bob Schwartz, Maryland Forest Service

Enjoy the last leaves of the fall and wildlife sightings at Fort Frederick State Park with an easy .3-mile hike along Beaver Pond Trail. The trail passes along a wetlands area where hikers may see several species of turtles, waterfowl, and white-tailed deer.

Bob Study, State Park Ranger Supervisor Credit: Bob Study Credit: Bob Study Credit: Bob Study

Southern Maryland

The majority of Southern Maryland is reporting midpoint conditions, with yellow poplars losing their leaves, oaks, and maples more than happy to steal the show.

Leonardtown Library Credit: Cristina V. Perez

Jug Bay Scenic Overlook Credit: Cristina V. Perez

Point Lookout State Park in St. Mary’s County is reporting peak conditions with bald cypress trees in wonderful shades of red and orange, and the surrounding state parks are reporting hardwoods in similar colors of gold and burgundy.

Ranger J. Williams, Assistant Park Manager, Point Lookout State Park

Our Sandy Point State Park rangers report an ever-changing landscape as Anne Arundel County gets into the fall game. Watch the leaves change from midpoint to peak in the coming days, take a leisurely walk along one of the park’s scenic trails and enjoy sweeping views of the Chesapeake Bay. Sandy Point State Park Credit: Rangers Tariq and Walker Sandy Point State Park Credit: Rangers Tariq and Walker Sandy Point State Park Credit: Rangers Tariq and Walker

Tree Tip: Prepare Your Trees for Winter

This is a crucial point for a tree as the ground begins to lower its temperature. Trees provide winter homes to our lightning bugs, ladybugs, caterpillars, and moths. Keep your trees healthy and protected by placing a 2-inch to 4-inch layer of leaves spread in a circle around the tree’s base, leaving a 1-inch to 2-inch gap around the tree trunk. The layer of leaves will slowly decompose over the winter season, adding vital nutrients to the tree’s root system; helping it withstand the cold and wind.

Cristina Val Perez, Tree Planting Specialist with the Department of Natural Resources

Eastern Maryland

Pack a lunch and make your way to Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park in Church Creek. You’ll work up an appetite exploring the park exhibits and adjoining trails of Blackwater Wildlife Refuge. Afterward, soak up the sun and fall water views in the park’s picnic area.

Dana Paterra, Park Manager, Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park Credit: Dana Paterra Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park Credit: Dana Paterra

Photo Submissions for the Week

We want to thank the folks who continue sending photos of fall scenes across the state. Your reports and photos show first-hand accounts of our fall transition in Maryland. Please send us your fall foliage photos, including the names of any tree species you spot, using our easy online form!

Anita Leight Estuary Center on the Bush River in Harford County Credit: Bethany P. Great Falls, Montgomery County Credit: Subroto C. Aavalon Area of Patapsco State Park Credit: Ranger Baker Smithburg, Washington County Credit: Marcinda R. Bohemia River State Park, Cecil County Credit: ShinAe G. Kent Island, Queen Anne’s County Credit: Y. Li Great Falls, Montgomery County Credit: James D. Great Falls, Montgomery County Credit: James D. Great Falls, Montgomery County Credit: James D. Great Falls, Montgomery County Credit: James D. Fair Hill NRMA in Cecil County Credit: Eric W. Anita Leight Estuary Center on the Bush River in Harford County Credit: Bethany P.

Fall Recreation Spotlight-It’s peak time for apple picking in Maryland. Surround yourself with a blanket of fall color while exploring Maryland’s farms and apple orchards. Our Maryland Department of Agriculture friends have put together a great list of places to pick the best for all of your favorite fall apple recipes.