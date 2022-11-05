ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) propelled the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team to the championship game of the 2022 United East Conference Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament with his goal in the 101st minute Friday night (Nov. 4).

Top-seeded St. Mary’s College (11-4-4) posted a 2-1 double-overtime victory over No. 4 seed Penn State Abington (8-8-3) in the day’s first semifinal. No. 2 seed Penn State Harrisburg (10-2-6), the defending United East Conference champion, picked up a 3-0 decision over No. 3 seed Lancaster Bible College (12-4-3) in the other semifinal game at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

The Seahawks will now face Penn State Harrisburg in tomorrow’s championship game at 4:00 p.m. St. Mary’s leads the all-time series with the Lions, 6-3-1, which includes a 0-1-1 record against Harrisburg in the playoffs. The Lions posted a 1-0 double overtime win in the semifinals of the 2014 Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Tournament before playing to a scoreless draw in the first round of the 2018 CAC Tournament with the Seahawks advancing to the semifinals, 4-3, on penalty kicks.

Alex Ochman dribbling vs. Stevenson (9.1.22) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

Ochman tallied the eventual game-winning goal in the first minute of the second overtime period as sophomore forward Elliot Hodges (Rockville, Md./Avalon) gave him a quick lateral pass in the center of the penalty area and Ochman finished with a right-footed shot into the lower right corner.

St. Mary's dominated the first half, outshooting the Nittany Lions, 8-1, and posting a 3-2 margin in corner kicks.

However, the two sides played to a scoreless draw at halftime as goalie Matt Sheldon made three first-half saves to keep Penn State Abington in the game.

Abington picked up the tempo in the second stanza, but it was the Seahawks who broke through first in the 78th minute when Hodges dribbled past three Nittany Lion defenders, nutmegging the last one as he fired a right-footed shot past Sheldon into the lower right corner.

St. Mary’s was four minutes away from closing out a 1-0 victory in regulation when Arsene Bado responded for Abington in the 87th minute with a bicycle kick into the lower right corner off a long throw-in by JT Stone.

In the first extra frame, the Seahawks notched a 3-0 shot advantage, but Sheldon came up with two stops to preserve the 1-1 draw heading into the second overtime period.

After St. Mary’s scored, the Nittany Lions fired off five shots, but their only quality opportunity came in the 106th minute and junior goalkeeper Matthew Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) took care of it.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks finished the game with a 22-12 shot advantage and a 13-6 margin in corner kicks.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Ochman’s goal was his first since scoring two in a 5-1 win over Penn College on October 1.

Hodges recorded a goal and an assist in a game for the third time this season.

Kopsidas notched two saves in the game to improve to 4-2 on the season.

The Seahawks are now 5-0 all-time against Abington.

Penn State Abington Game Notes

Sheldon ended the game with seven stops.

Up Next for the Seahawks