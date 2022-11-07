ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The 2022 United East Conference Men’s Soccer Championship between No. 1 seed St. Mary’s College of Maryland (11-4-5) and No. 2 seed Penn State Harrisburg (10-2-7) came down to a shootout Saturday night following a 2-2 draw at the end of 110 minutes of action.

Penn State Harrisburg claimed its second straight United East Conference tournament title as the Lions advanced 4-1 on penalty kicks. Harrisburg earns the conference’s automatic qualifying bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament. The Lions will find out their fate on Monday, November 7, at 1:30 p.m. when the NCAA releases the tournament bracket on NCAA.com.

How It Happened

The Lions went first in the shootout and Marc Rodgers put Harrisburg ahead 1-0. Sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) was first for St. Mary’s, but his shot hit the crossbar.

Luke Myers gave the visitors a 2-0 lead in the shootout as Myers knocked in his penalty kick. Junior midfielder Luke Duswalt (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) put the Seahawks on the board with his PK into the left side of the goal.

Daniel Rossiter made it a 3-1 Lion advantage with his PK and then goalie Esteban Leon denied junior forward Jason Caro's (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel) shot to keep it at 3-1.

(Lanham, Md./Good Counsel) shot to keep it at 3-1. Ben Stuckert sealed it for Harrisburg as Stuckert’s PK gave the Lions a 4-1 advantage.

Ochman gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute as junior defender Garrett Bridgwater (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) volleyed a pass into the box and Ochman headed the ball into the lower right corner.

(Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) volleyed a pass into the box and Ochman headed the ball into the lower right corner. Harrisburg knotted the game at 1-1 in the 32nd minute as Rossiter headed in Rodgers’ corner kick from the right side.

The two sides headed into the break in a 1-1 draw.

The Lions notched their first lead of the game in the 74th minute with an own goal.

First-year defender Xavier Lewis (Severn, Md./Old Mill) knocked down a corner kick right in front of the goal and the ball landed at senior captain Matt Barlow's (Middletown, Md./Middletown) feet for the finish, tying the game at 2-2 in the 78th minute.

(Severn, Md./Old Mill) knocked down a corner kick right in front of the goal and the ball landed at senior captain (Middletown, Md./Middletown) feet for the finish, tying the game at 2-2 in the 78th minute. Neither team had a shot in the first overtime period.

Shots were even at three apiece in the second extra frame with each goalie making two saves to send the game into a shootout.

Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

Both teams played with 10 players as one red card assessed to each side in the first half.

Harrisburg finished the game with a 21-17 shot advantage and a 10-6 margin in corner kicks.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Sophomore forward Elliot Hodges (Rockville, Md./Avalon) paced the Seahawks with four shots while Ochman and senior forward Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) each had three.

(Rockville, Md./Avalon) paced the Seahawks with four shots while Ochman and senior forward (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) each had three. Junior goalkeeper Matthew Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) matched his career-high of seven saves.

Penn State Harrisburg Game Notes

Daryl Lucas and Tyler Madairy led the team with three shots.

Leon, the tournament MVP, posted five stops to help the Lions to the conference crown.

