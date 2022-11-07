ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – For the second straight season, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team was stymied in the Atlantic East Conference Tournament championship game by Cabrini University.

Second-seeded Cabrini (14-4) used three first-half goals to win its second consecutive Atlantic East title, 3-0, over top-seeded St. Mary’s College (13-4) Saturday afternoon (Nov. 5). The loss snapped the Seahawk’s eight-game win streak.

With the win, Cabrini secures the conference’s automatic qualifying bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Tournament. The Cavaliers will find out their fate on Sunday, November 6, at 10:30 p.m. when the NCAA releases the tournament bracket on NCAA.com.



How It Happened

Cabrini controlled the tempo of the first half with a 6-1 shot advantage and a 5-2 margin in penalty corners.

The Cavaliers staked a 1-0 lead at 5:07 when Caroline Gallagher sent in a cross from the right side and Maggie Cella one-timed a shot off the bounce to the right of sophomore goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick).

Cabrini doubled its advantage in the second quarter as Gallagher put back a rebound at 23:08.

St. Mary’s first quality opportunity came at 26:43 as first-year Rylie Borgholthaus (Lusby, Md./Patuxent) tested goalie Courtney Keith.

Just over four minutes after her first goal of the day, Gallagher struck again with a hard drive from the right side off Daly Ewing's insert.

The Cavaliers’ 3-0 lead remained as the game approached halftime.

St. Mary’s edged the Cavaliers, 3-2, in third period shots with all three Seahawk shots being on target. However, Keith denied all three to keep the hosts off the scoreboard.

In the fourth frame, the Seahawks once again had the better offensive showing with a 5-4 shot margin, but Keith was up to the challenge, turning away all three on-target shots.

(L-R): Celina Kaufman, Olivia Nazelrod, Angelina Arter, Maggie Howells Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

Cabrini owned a 12-10 shot advantage plus an 8-5 edge in penalty corners at the end of the game.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) led the Seahawks with three shots while senior defender Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) and first-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) each had two.

Christman finished the game with two saves.

Today’s appearance in the championship game marks the fourth time in program history that St. Mary’s College was in contention for a conference title.

The Seahawks previously competed in a championship game in 2007, 2008, and 2021, taking on Salisbury University the first two times for a shot at the Capital Athletic Conference title and battling Cabrini in 2021.

The all-time series with Cabrini is now tied at 2-2.

Cabrini Game Notes

Gallagher led the Cavaliers with two goals and an assist.

Maura Tumelty named the tournament MVP while Erin Agnew picked up the Elite 20 Award.

Keith made seven stops in the game for her second clean sheet of the season.

Cabrini will enter the NCAA Tournament on a six-game win streak.

