A brand-new exhibit featuring the work of local spray paint artist Gene RayBould is now open at the Candy Cummings Community Art Gallery!

Originally from Canada but having moved to the U.S. at just five years old, RayBould has always had an eye for color and a creative streak. Minus formal training or "even any particular talent for art," Gene found the spray paint medium to be a relatively simple and inexpensive way to explore his creative side.

Following detailed research on product selection (paints, paper, and finishes) and much time spent viewing pieces created in similar media by other artists, Gene felt ready to jump in and try it out for himself. It wasn’t long before he realized that he loved this art form and had found his “niche.”

Although cosmic influences are bold and beautiful in his style, RayBould also tries to challenge himself to paint in abstracts, nature themes, and through any current channel of inspirational flow that comes along at the moment.

Outside of spray painting, Gene also enjoys drawing and sketching, painting in a variety of other media, and also woodworking.

Our featured artist is also a volunteer with the St. Mary's County Arts Council and recently performed a fascinating artistic demonstration for a group of local cub scouts.

RayBould’s colorful exhibit opened on November 2nd, 2022, and will be displayed on a limited-run basis through Thursday, December 15th.

Admission to the Gallery, located near the main desk of the Lexington Park Library, is free of charge. Visit the St. Mary’s County Library website for current hours of operation: www.stmalib.org. The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park, MD, 20653, phone number: (301) 863-8188.

This in-house Library Gallery pays tribute to the late Candy Cummings, who had the vision to create a community exhibit space for the display and appreciation of the works of local artists. In 2005, the Candy Cummings Art Gallery was created, bringing a vision to reality!

Links of interest:

Find Gene’s work on Instagram: @bouldaratworks ( https://www.instagram.com/bouldartworks/ )

To purchase art pieces or place any direct inquiries with the artist, please email Gene at: generaybould@gmail.com .