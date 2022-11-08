On November 4, shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Officers canvassed the area and are pursuing leads. The shooting appears to have been targeted at the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.