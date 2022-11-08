Fairfax, VA– The St. Mary’s Men’s Rowing Team competed in their last regatta of the fall season today (Nov. 5) at the Head of the Occoquan regatta in Fairfax, VA. The Seahawks competed against mostly Division I teams.

How it Happened:

Gayson Kelly came in second in the 1M race with a time of 26:31.

The men’s varsity 8+ squad finished in fifth place in the 3A race with a time of 18:28.

The men’s novice 4+ team finished the 4A race in seventh place. They earned a time of 24:19

The men’s novice 4+ squad completed the 7A race in 21:36, earning ninth place

Lineups:

Men’s Varsity 8+

Coxswain: Hayden Wolinski

Stroke: Houston Howell

7: Finn Parkinson

6: Hank Russell

5: Samuel Leaman

4: Myles Sampson

3: Elias Howe

2: Nic Bloom

Bow: Chris Nemes

Men’s Varsity 4+

Coxswain: Drew Seitzman

Stroke: Elias Howe

3: Grayson Kelley

2: Hayden Aberdeen

Bow: Tilden English

Men’s Novice 1x

Grayson Kelley

Men’s Novice 4+

Coxswain: Miranda Russo

Stroke: Ben Handler

3: Braeden Gummeringer

2: Shawn Stone

Bow: Noah Hanscom

Up Next:

Fall Season Concluded