PUPPY ALERT

Meet Jack; this stunning boy is patiently waiting for a home to call his own.

Jack is a grey and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately six months old and weighs about 53.1 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

If you’re interested in meeting Jack, please get in touch with Tri-County Animal Shelter at the information listed below.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)