OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team improved to 6-2 on the 2022-23 campaign Saturday afternoon (Nov. 5) by sweeping a non-conference tri-meet hosted by Stevenson University at the McDonogh School. St. Mary’s College handed host Stevenson (4-3) a 134-114 setback and took down McDaniel College (0-6), 161-52.

The Seahawks captured 11 of 14 events as sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) led the way with four wins – three individual and as a member of the winning 200 freestyle relay. First-year Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) also picked up three individual wins. Jair Jackson (Butterfly) vs Randolph-Macon (10.28.22) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

Senior captain Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) claimed St. Mary’s first win of the meet as Ludwig won the 1000 freestyle in 10:43.26.

Schwenk continued winning by touching the wall first in the 100 backstroke in 52.18, winning the 50 freestyle in 21.09, and taking first in the 100 butterfly in 52.58.

First-year Jair Jackson (Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian) earned victories in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.39 and the 200 breaststroke in 2:24.15.

Shively's three victories came in the 200 butterfly (2:01.05), the 500 freestyle (5:07.03), and the 400 individual medley (4:28.92).

Senior captain Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area) notched top honors in the 200 backstroke in 2:13.07.

The foursome of Schwenk, senior captain Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton), first-year William Kendrick (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic), and Kennedy ended the meet with a win in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.47.

Shively, Cifuentes Robinson, Jackson, and Kendrick began the meet with a second-place finish in the 400 medley relay in 3:53.15.

Cifuentes Robinson notched a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle in 52.33 followed by Kendrick in third in 52.62.

Ludwig garnered a pair of third-place finishes in the 500 freestyle in 5:16.61 and the 400 individual medley in 4:39.90.

Kennedy posted a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 1:54.46 and added a fourth-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 5:28.64 while Jackson came in third in the 100 butterfly in 59.24.

