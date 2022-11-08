OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Junior captain Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) was the lone Seahawk to notch multiple wins Saturday afternoon (Nov. 5) as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team split a non-conference tri-meet hosted by Stevenson University.

St. Mary’s College (4-4) picked up a 124-108 win over McDaniel College (0-7) before falling 158-92 to host Stevenson (6-1). Anna Kidd (Breaststroke) vs Randolph-Macon (10.28.22) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

Kidd finished the meet with three individual wins as she won the 200 freestyle in 2:02.74, the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.91, and the 100 freestyle in 55.92.

Graduate student Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point) tallied the Seahawks’ fourth event win in the 200 backstroke as Krell touched the wall first in 2:22.08.

(Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point) tallied the Seahawks’ fourth event win in the 200 backstroke as Krell touched the wall first in 2:22.08. Krell added a pair of the second-place finishes as she swam the first leg of the second place 400 medley relay (4:32.09) with Kidd, junior Kate Holland (Rockville, Md./Rockville), and first-year Venus Kai Judge (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard) before taking second in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.44.

(Rockville, Md./Rockville), and first-year (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard) before taking second in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.44. The foursome of junior Marissa Fields (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase), senior captain Jazlyn Benitez (Silver Spring, Md./Blake), Judge, and Krell clocked a 1:54.65 for third place in the 200 freestyle relay.

(Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase), senior captain (Silver Spring, Md./Blake), Judge, and Krell clocked a 1:54.65 for third place in the 200 freestyle relay. First-year Isabella Ramirez (Silver Spring, Md./Springbrook) paced the Seahawks in the 200 breaststroke with a third-place finish in 3:00.40.

(Silver Spring, Md./Springbrook) paced the Seahawks in the 200 breaststroke with a third-place finish in 3:00.40. Sophomore Emelina Grimm (Rockville, Md./Magruder) led St. Mary’s in the 500 freestyle with a bronze medal as Grimm posted a time of 6:07.70 and claimed a fourth-place finish in the 1000 freestyle in 12:35.20.

(Rockville, Md./Magruder) led St. Mary’s in the 500 freestyle with a bronze medal as Grimm posted a time of 6:07.70 and claimed a fourth-place finish in the 1000 freestyle in 12:35.20. Holland earned a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.31 while Fields was fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.64.

Benitez touched the wall in 2:34.95 in the 200 backstroke for fourth place while Judge went fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.61.

Benitez was the team’s top finisher in the 400 individual medley with fifth place in 5:33.76 while Fields had St. Mary’s highest finish in the 50 freestyle, placing sixth in 28.61.

Up Next for the Seahawks