BALTIMORE, MD (November 7, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced that Maryland, along with 39 other attorneys general, has obtained a $1 million multistate settlement with Experian Data Corp for failing to warn affected consumers after it learned that an identity thief posing as a private investigator had retrieved sensitive personal information from Court Ventures, Inc., a data aggregator, that Experian Data Corp had purchased in March 2012.

In 2012, the U.S. Secret Service notified Experian Data Corp of the existence of the identity thief, who had begun accessing information from the Court Ventures, Inc. database in

2010. Experian Data Corp failed to notify affected consumers of the identity thief’s access. Since then, the individual has pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges of wire fraud, identity fraud, access device fraud, and computer fraud and abuse, among other charges.

“Businesses cannot shirk their duty to notify Maryland consumers when personal information has been compromised,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Under this settlement, Experian Data Corp must strengthen its security and do a better job notifying our office and consumers when there is a data security incident.”

Under the settlement, Experian Data Corp has agreed to a series of provisions designed to strengthen its security and reporting practices, including:

Strengthening its vetting and oversight of third parties that it allows accessing personal information;

Expanding the requirements for reporting data security incidents;

Maintaining a “Red Flags” program to detect and respond to potential identity theft; and

Implementing certain personal information safeguards and controls, including encryption or its equivalent for personal information on its network and in transit.

Joining Attorney General Frosh in today’s settlement are the attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.