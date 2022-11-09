REISTERSTOWN, MD (October 28, 2022) — The Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) has distributed more than $10.87 million to prepare State and local governments against terrorist attacks. The State award was issued in May by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and MDEM recently announced its distribution to partners in Maryland.

“The safety of Maryland and the protection of our residents is a top priority for MDEM, and federal funding is vital to help our State and its local jurisdictions to remain prepared against terrorist attacks,” said MDEM Secretary Russ Strickland. “This grant will fund capability-building at the state and local government level by enhancing planning, organizing, training, and equipment purchase while improving emergency managers’ response.”

The Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP) includes a group of risk-based grants to assist State, local, tribal and territorial efforts in preventing, protecting against, mitigating, responding to, and recovering from acts of terrorism and other threats. These grants provide recipients with the resources required for implementing the National Preparedness System and working toward a secure and resilient nation.

The recent distribution by MDEM includes more than $7 million in State Homeland Security Grant Program (SHSP) funds distributed across the State and another $3.8 million in Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) funds distributed to jurisdictions in the Baltimore metro area. Jurisdictions in the National Capital Region receive money from a different UASI fund administered by that region. Distributions are based on population and critical infrastructure location, among other factors.

UASI allocations are decided by a working group of emergency management professionals and other officials in those areas. This year’s HSGP grants were more than $1.12 billion nationwide. For more information about the program, visit www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/homeland-security.

Jurisdiction UASI SHSP Allegany $166,946.00 Annapolis $467,779.23 $148,541.00 Anne Arundel $391,751.41 $347,886.00 Baltimore City $530,945.42 $797,328.00 Baltimore $331,244.42 $445,596.00 Calvert $93,380.00 Caroline $98,205.00 Carroll $353,016.42 $144,564.00 Cecil $123,786.00 Charles $103,026.00 Dorchester $95,864.00 Frederick $158,887.00 Garrett $87,042.00 Harford $358,063.69 $141,802.00 Howard $453,199.41 $248,653.00 Kent $93,472.00 Montgomery $100,000.00 $528,781.00 Ocean City $105,876.00 Prince George’s $546,304.00 Queen Anne’s $161,218.00 St. Mary’s $100,582.00 Somerset $89,428.00 Talbot $91,026.00 Washington $190,237.00 Wicomico $107,156.00 Worcester $87,467.00 Baltimore Metropolitan Council $160,000.00 $0.00 SUB TOTAL $3,146,000.00 $5,303,053.00 GRAND TOTAL Including MDEM Admin and Operational Costs $3,800,000.00 $7,074,841.00

NOTE: The difference between the totals at the top and the totals at the bottom are monies used by MDEM to cover administrative and operational costs.